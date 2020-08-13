Banner Health's $200M acquisition of Wyoming hospital OK'd

The Natrona (Wyo.) County Commissioners voted to approve the sale of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper to Phoenix-based Banner Health in a deal worth more than $200 million.

The approval clears the way for the hospital to join Banner Health.

The two organizations agreed July 14 to move forward with the deal, less than six months after they signed a letter of intent.

Under the agreement, Banner will purchase the hospital, land and equipment for $157 million and eliminate about $50 million of the hospital's debt.

Banner Health also committed to investing $100 million into Wyoming Medical Center and its facilities over 10 years.

On Aug. 13, the commission's five members voted unanimously to approve the sale, after the Wyoming Medical Center hospital board also approved it, according to The Casper Star Tribune.

Banner Health operates 28 hospitals in six states. When the deal closes, Wyoming Medical Center will become the 29th hospital under Banner Health's umbrella.

