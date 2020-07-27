6 hospital deals canceled, delayed

Below are six hospital transactions or partnerships that have been delayed or called off in the last two months, beginning with the most recent:

1. California hospital ends merger talks with Dignity Health

County officials overseeing Ventura (Calif.) County Medical Center have ended months of partnership talks with Dignity Health after leaders from both parties deemed an affiliation too risky.

2. COVID-19 stalls St. John's, Montefiore Health System merger

Yonkers, N.Y.-based St. John's Riverside Hospital said the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its plan to join Montefiore Health System in New York City.

3. University of Toledo Medical Center halts search for a buyer

The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center is no longer considering proposals from parties interested in buying, leasing or managing it, and instead will focus on financial stabilization.

4. ProMedica halts plan to sell Michigan hospital

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's plan to sell Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital has ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Beaumont, Summa Health cancel $6.1B merger plan

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health announced May 29 that it is calling off a proposed merger with Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

6. 4 Chicago hospitals call off $1.1B merger plan

Four Chicago hospitals announced May 26 that they are ending their plans to merge after government funding for the $1.1 billion project fell through.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Banner Health inks $200M deal to acquire Wyoming hospital

For-profit hospital divestitures: 6 latest deals involving CHS, HCA and Quorum

619-bed California hospital to join Cedars-Sinai

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.