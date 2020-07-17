619-bed California hospital to join Cedars-Sinai

Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., has entered into a definitive agreement to join Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System, roughly four months after the organizations signed a letter of intent to explore an affiliation.

The agreement calls for investments in 619-bed Huntington Hospital's information technology, ambulatory services and physician development. Under the agreement, Huntington Hospital would be governed by a local board and its philanthropy and volunteer support would be locally controlled, the organizations said.

"On behalf of everyone at Huntington Hospital, we are all very pleased to have reached this important milestone," said Jaynie Studenmund, chair of the Huntington Hospital board of directors, in a news release. "We pledge to work cooperatively with all the relevant parties and believe that this proposed affiliation is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders and the greater San Gabriel Valley community."

The definitive agreement will now be submitted for regulatory review and approval. The review process is expected to take several months.

