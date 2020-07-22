Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

COVID-19 stalls St. John's, Montefiore Health System merger

Alia Paavola 

Yonkers, N.Y.-based St. John's Riverside Hospital said the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its plan to join Montefiore Health System in New York City, according to LoHud.com. 

Despite the delay, St. John's said that Montefiore would be a strong partner and remains optimistic about a future partnership. 

Talks between the two organizations began in 2018, and St. John's officials said last year that it hoped to have a deal finalized with Montefiore in the first quarter of 2020. 

St. John's already is a clinical affiliate of Montefiore, a system comprising 15 member hospitals and more than 200 outpatient sites. 

