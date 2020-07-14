Atrium Health, United Arab Emirates develop surgery fellowship

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, one of the largest healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, have established a surgical fellowship program to enhance the training of international surgeons.

The fellowship program, which starts in September, will offer international surgeons opportunities in research, education and training and will include an observation period and hybrid program giving them experience in trauma, critical care and acute care surgery.

"It is important that we engage with healthcare organizations beyond the United States to train international surgeons and physicians, share our knowledge and expertise, and build future global collaborative relationships," said Abdelrahman Nimeri, MD, chief of bariatric surgery and director of the carolinas bariatric fellowship at Atrium Health.

Atrium Health joins a number of other institutions that the Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. partners with on fellowships for graduates, including Cleveland Clinic, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and University of California San Diego.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

NorthShore to acquire Northwest Community Healthcare

St. Luke's acquires 12th Pennsylvania hospital

Novant closer to $4.5B deal to buy North Carolina hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.