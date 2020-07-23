For-profit hospital divestitures: 6 latest deals involving CHS, HCA and Quorum

Three for-profit hospital operators entered into several transactions in recent months.

Below is a breakdown of the hospital divestiture agreements that Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health entered into since June 15.

Community Health Systems

June 25: CHS announced it signed a definitive agreement to sell 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) to Orlando Health. The deal was approved by the St. Petersburg City Council in July.

July 1: CHS completed the sale of St. Cloud (Fla.) Regional Medical Center to Orlando Health. The organizations completed the transaction about two months after entering into a definitive agreement. Under the deal, CHS sold its majority ownership in 84-bed St. Cloud Regional to

Orlando Health, which held minority ownership for more than 15 years.

July 1: CHS completed the sale of Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston to Allegiance Health Management. With the sale complete, CHS no longer operates any hospitals in Louisiana.



HCA Healthcare

June 15: HCA entered into an agreement to sell 130-bed Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Pascagoula, Miss.-based Singing River Health System. The transaction is expected to be finalized this summer.

July 1: Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System assumed management of 25-bed Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan. The 25-bed hospital was previously managed by HCA.





Quorum Health

June 25: Quorum completed its divestiture of Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital. Quorum sold the 133-bed hospital to SBJ Groups.

