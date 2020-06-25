Quorum Health sells Illinois hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has completed its divestiture of Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital, according to WGIL.

Quorum completed the sale of the 133-bed hospital to SBJ Groups about two months after the organizations signed an agreement. With the sale completed, Quorum now operates six hospitals in Illinois.

Quorum, a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April. The company said the bankruptcy filing is part of a plan to recapitalize the business and reduce its debt by about $500 million.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Penn State Health to acquire hospital from Geisinger

Orlando Health, LHC Group to form joint venture

Advocate Aurora, Beaumont merger would create $17B system with 36 hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.