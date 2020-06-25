Quorum Health sells Illinois hospital
Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has completed its divestiture of Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital, according to WGIL.
Quorum completed the sale of the 133-bed hospital to SBJ Groups about two months after the organizations signed an agreement. With the sale completed, Quorum now operates six hospitals in Illinois.
Quorum, a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April. The company said the bankruptcy filing is part of a plan to recapitalize the business and reduce its debt by about $500 million.
More articles on healthcare industry transactions:
Penn State Health to acquire hospital from Geisinger
Orlando Health, LHC Group to form joint venture
Advocate Aurora, Beaumont merger would create $17B system with 36 hospitals
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.