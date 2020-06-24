Orlando Health, LHC Group to form joint venture

Orlando (Fla.) Health and Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group have signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to provide home health and community-based healthcare services in Florida.

The joint venture, expected to be finalized Aug. 1, will include Orlando Health and LHC Group providers in four Florida cities: Orlando, Clermont, Kissimmee and Altamonte Springs.

LHC Group will buy majority ownership of the joint venture and assume management responsibility.

"We look forward to expanding the availability of in-home healthcare services in the state of Florida, particularly in cooperation with an outstanding partner like Orlando Health," LHC Group Chair and CEO Keith G. Myers said in a news release. "Throughout the state, Orlando Health has earned a reputation for quality through hard work, dedication to patients, and a commitment to the health of the communities they serve. Working together, we will bring that same level of service to even more people."

