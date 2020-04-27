Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Quorum to sell Illinois hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, which operates 23  hospitals across the U.S., is selling its hospital in Galesburg, Ill., according to The Register-Mail

SBJ Groups has signed an agreement with Quorum to purchase 133-bed Galesburg Cottage Hospital, hospital CEO Bob Moore told The Register-Mail. He said the transaction is expected to be finalized on May 31. 

Quorum, a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April. The company said the bankruptcy filing is part of a plan to recapitalize the business and reduce its debt by about $500 million. 

