Quorum to sell Illinois hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, which operates 23 hospitals across the U.S., is selling its hospital in Galesburg, Ill., according to The Register-Mail.

SBJ Groups has signed an agreement with Quorum to purchase 133-bed Galesburg Cottage Hospital, hospital CEO Bob Moore told The Register-Mail. He said the transaction is expected to be finalized on May 31.

Quorum, a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April. The company said the bankruptcy filing is part of a plan to recapitalize the business and reduce its debt by about $500 million.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Verity continues hospital divestiture spree with $40M deal

CHS to sell Texas hospital

Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong buys California hospital for $135M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.