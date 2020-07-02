Saint Luke's takes over hospital from HCA

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System assumed management of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., on July 1, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

The 25-bed hospital was previously managed by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Under the new lease agreement, Saint Luke's will manage the hospital for 10 years with subsequent five-year renewal options, according to the report.

"Saint Luke's Health System is excited for this partnership with Allen County Regional Hospital and is honored to be part of the Iola community," Steve Schieber, CEO of Saint Luke's Critical Access Region, said in a news release, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. "We are committed to providing the exceptional care that lives up the Saint Luke's name, while keeping patients close to home."

With the transaction complete, Saint Luke's includes 19 hospitals, according to the report.

