The largest healthcare M&A deals announced in 2020

Two of the largest healthcare acquisitions announced this year were in August, including Teladoc and Livongo's $18.3 billion merger, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Below is a breakdown of the five largest healthcare deals announced from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17 by transaction value, according to S&P:

Teladoc and Livongo merger ($18.3 billion) Siemens Healthineers' acquisition of Varian Medical Systems ($16.4 billion) Gilead Sciences' acquisition of Forty Seven ($4.1 billion) Sanofi's acquisition of Principia Biosciences ($3.4 billion) Novo Nordisk's acquisition of Corvidia Therapeutics ($2.1 billion)

