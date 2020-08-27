Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

The largest healthcare M&A deals announced in 2020

Alia Paavola 

Two of the largest healthcare acquisitions announced this year were in August, including Teladoc and Livongo's $18.3 billion merger, according to S&P Global Ratings

Below is a breakdown of the five largest healthcare deals announced from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17 by transaction value, according to S&P:

  1. Teladoc and Livongo merger ($18.3 billion)
  2. Siemens Healthineers' acquisition of Varian Medical Systems ($16.4 billion)
  3. Gilead Sciences' acquisition of Forty Seven ($4.1 billion)
  4. Sanofi's acquisition of Principia Biosciences ($3.4 billion)
  5. Novo Nordisk's acquisition of Corvidia Therapeutics ($2.1 billion)

