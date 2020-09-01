Ascension sells Minnesota hospital to Gundersen

Gundersen Health System has acquired a critical access hospital in Wabasha, Minn., from St. Louis-based Ascension.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Gunderson acquired Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center and its associated clinics and renamed it Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics. St. Elizabeth's is Gundersen's first Minnesota hospital and its sixth critical access hospital.

"We have been strengthened by our prior critical access hospital affiliations, and St. Elizabeth's will be no exception," Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO of Gundersen Health System, said in a news release. "This new affiliation combines assets and skills in a way that deepens the excellent care the Wabasha area has come to expect. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with the great people at St. Elizabeth's."

