Trump's known contacts: Who's tested positive, negative

On Oct. 2, President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for the new coronavirus. Since then, a slew of government officials have been tested, with some testing positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reports.

Here is a list of the people who came into contact with the president from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, listed by those who later tested positive and negative for the new virus, per the Times:



Note: Contacts are presented alphabetically by last name.



Positive:



• Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and political commentator

• Kellyanne Conway, political consultant and former counselor to the president

• Hope Hicks, adviser to the president

• John I. Jenkins, University of Notre Dame president

• Mike Lee, senator of Utah

• Nicholas Luna, assistant to the president

• Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman

• Bill Stepien, president's campaign manager

• Thom Tillis, senator of North Carolina

Negative:



• Alex Azar, HHS secretary

• William Barr, attorney general

• Jill Biden, former second lady of the U.S. and Joe Biden's wife

• Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president and Democratic Party's presidential nominee

• Pat Cipollone, White House counsel

• Amy Coney Barrett, nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court

• Betsy DeVos, education secretary

• Robert Ford, chief executive of Abbott Laboratories

• Rudy Giuliani, attorney and former mayor of New York City

• Josh Hawley, senator of Missouri

• Jim Jordan, representative of Ohio

• Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia

• Jared Kushner, the president's senior adviser and son-in-law

• Kelly Loeffler, senator of Georgia

• Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff

• Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign

• Stephen Miller, the president's senior adviser for policy

• Karen Pence, second lady of the U.S.

• Mike Pence, vice president of the U.S.

• David Perdue, senator of Georgia

• Tate Reeves, governor of Mississippi

• Ben Sasse, senator of Nebraska

• Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff

• Donald Trump Jr., the president's son

• Eric Trump, the president's son

• Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser

• Lara Trump, the president's campaign adviser and daughter-in-law

