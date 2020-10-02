34% of Americans don't think vaccines are effective

More than a third of U.S. adults do not think influenza vaccines work well, a new survey shows.

The survey, commissioned by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, polled 1,000 Americans age 18 and older.

Six other survey findings:

1. Sixty-eight percent of respondents agreed flu vaccination is the best preventive measure against flu-related deaths and hospitalizations.

2. Fifty-nine percent said they plan to get vaccinated against the flu during the upcoming flu season, and 15 percent said they are not sure.

3. Of those who are unsure or do not plan to get a flu vaccine, 29 percent are concerned about potential side effects from the vaccine, and 22 percent are worried about getting flu from the vaccine.

4. Forty-six percent of all respondents are worried about being infected with COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

5. Sixty percent of respondents said they get information about flu vaccines from a healthcare professional, and more than 80 percent trust healthcare professionals for that information.

6. Twenty-eight percent said the pandemic makes them more likely to get vaccinated against flu.

