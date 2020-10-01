How COVID-19 affected patients at one U.S. children's hospital: 7 study findings

COVID-19 was common and mild in infants and more severe in older, healthy children, according to a study in Pediatrics.

Researchers conducted a study of 65 children younger than 22 years with COVID-19 at Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. Cases were identified from patients with fever and/or respiratory symptoms who underwent a nucleic acid amplification-based COVID-19 test.

Seven study takeaways:

1. About half of all children with COVID-19 were chronically ill or immunocompromised.

2. Elevated white blood cell count and C-reactive protein levels were associated with greater illness severity.

3. Overall, 86 percent of patients had a fever, 60 percent had lower respiratory symptoms or signs, and 62 percent had gastrointestinal symptoms.

4. Thirty-five percent of patients required intensive care and 34 percent required respiratory support.

5. Virus severity was lowest in infants younger than 60 days.

6. Among children hospitalized for COVID-19, most were younger than 60 days or older than 12 years of age.

7. One death was reported.

More articles on public health:

Cases rise in 25 states; kids make up 10% of all cases — 7 COVID-19 updates

Healthy 19-year-old dies from apparent COVID-19 neurological complications

24 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Oct. 1

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.