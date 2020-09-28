3 regions see increase in positive COVID-19 tests: 4 CDC findings

The percentage of specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decrease nationwide, though three regions reported an increase in the week ending Sept. 19, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens decreased or remained stable in seven HHS surveillance regions and increased in the Central, Mountain and Pacific Northwest regions. The Central and South Central regions had the highest percentage of positive specimens.

2. Mortality: About 6.6 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Sept. 19. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 174.8 per 100,000 population in the week ending Sept. 19.

4. Outpatient activity: The percentage of ED visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms decreased nationally for the 10th consecutive week. The Mountain region reported an increase in the percentage of visits for both flu- and COVID-19-like symptoms. This percentage fell or remained stable in the nine remaining regions.

