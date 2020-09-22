Wisconsin governor declares new public health emergency, issues new face mask rule

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared new public health emergency due to a surge in coronavirus cases among young people and issued a new order mandating face coverings in enclosed spaces.

Both orders are effective immediately and will expire after 60 days or when a superseding order is issued. The new face-coverings order mandates that all "Wisconsin residents, ages 5 and older, are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit."



The state is having a spike in COVID-19 cases, especially among people between the ages of 18 and 24 years. This age group has a case rate five times higher than any other age group, according to a statement from the governor's office. The case surge appears to be driven by in-person social gatherings.

The daily number of new cases in the state has more than doubled since Aug. 31, when the daily count was 678. By Sept. 21, the daily count was 1,791.

The governor initially issued a public health emergency declaration and statewide face-covering mandate at the end of July. Those orders were set to expire Sept. 28.

