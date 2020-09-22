200,000 COVID-19 deaths in context: Local & global virus stats

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surpassed 200,000 midday Sept. 22, around seven months after the first known U.S. death was recorded.

The U.S. makes up 4 percent of the world's population, but more than 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases. The U.S. also has the highest total number of deaths worldwide, though a few countries in Europe and Latin America have seen more deaths per capita, reports The New York Times. Globally, at least 73 countries were seeing upticks in newly detected cases, as of Sept. 20.

The below stats reflect data available as of 2:05 p.m. CDT Sept. 22.

National COVID-19 stats

Deaths: 200,284

Cases: 6,875,085

Recovered: 2,615,974

State with most deaths: New York (33,090)

State with most cases: California (791,426)

State with most recovered: Texas (611,856)

Worldwide COVID-19 stats

Cases: 31,424,898

Deaths: 966,776

Recovered: 21,546,587

Countries with most cases:

1. U.S. (6,875,085)

2. India (5,562,663)

3. Brazil (4,558,040)

4. Russia (1,111,157)

5. Colombia (770,435)

Countries/territories with fewest cases:

1. Western Sahara (10)

2. Holy See (12)

3. St. Kitts and Nevis (19)

4. Laos (23)

5. Grenada (24)

Countries with most COVID-19 deaths:

1. U.S. (200,284)

2. Brazil (137,272)

3. India (88,935)

4. Mexico (73,697)

5. United Kingdom (41,951)

Countries with fewest (zero) COVID-19 deaths:

Bhutan

Cambodia

Dominica

Eritrea

Grenada

Holy See

Laos

Mongolia

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Timor-Leste

