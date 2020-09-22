200,000 COVID-19 deaths in context: Local & global virus stats
The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surpassed 200,000 midday Sept. 22, around seven months after the first known U.S. death was recorded.
The U.S. makes up 4 percent of the world's population, but more than 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases. The U.S. also has the highest total number of deaths worldwide, though a few countries in Europe and Latin America have seen more deaths per capita, reports The New York Times. Globally, at least 73 countries were seeing upticks in newly detected cases, as of Sept. 20.
The below stats reflect data available as of 2:05 p.m. CDT Sept. 22.
National COVID-19 stats
Deaths: 200,284
Cases: 6,875,085
Recovered: 2,615,974
State with most deaths: New York (33,090)
State with most cases: California (791,426)
State with most recovered: Texas (611,856)
Worldwide COVID-19 stats
Cases: 31,424,898
Deaths: 966,776
Recovered: 21,546,587
Countries with most cases:
1. U.S. (6,875,085)
2. India (5,562,663)
3. Brazil (4,558,040)
4. Russia (1,111,157)
5. Colombia (770,435)
Countries/territories with fewest cases:
1. Western Sahara (10)
2. Holy See (12)
3. St. Kitts and Nevis (19)
4. Laos (23)
5. Grenada (24)
Countries with most COVID-19 deaths:
1. U.S. (200,284)
2. Brazil (137,272)
3. India (88,935)
4. Mexico (73,697)
5. United Kingdom (41,951)
Countries with fewest (zero) COVID-19 deaths:
Bhutan
Cambodia
Dominica
Eritrea
Grenada
Holy See
Laos
Mongolia
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Seychelles
Timor-Leste
