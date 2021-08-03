Vaccinations up in all 50 states: 4 things to know

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, vaccination rates are also rising.

Below are four pieces of vaccination news:

1. Serious adverse reactions to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are rare among adolescents, according to CDC data published July 30. As of July 16, about 8.9 million kids ages 12 to 17 had received Pfizer's vaccine in the U.S. The CDC received 9,246 reports of adverse events after vaccination among this age group, just 9.3 percent of which involved serious adverse events such as myocarditis (4.3 percent).

2. Seventy percent of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, meeting President Joe Biden's vaccination goal Aug. 2.

3. Vaccination rates are rising in all 50 states, according to an ABC News analysis of CDC data from the last three weeks. Every state has reported an increase in its average number of first doses administered, with the national rate of Americans receiving their first dose up by more than 73 percent. In Alabama, new daily vaccinations administered have increased 215 percent, President Biden's coronavirus adviser Jeff Zients told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

4. The seven-day average of newly vaccinated Americans is the highest it's been since July 4, according to Cyrus Shahpar, MD, the White House's COVID-19 data director. In the past week, vaccination rates have increased by almost 20 percent among Americans ages 12-17, and by more than 25 percent in adults, ABC News reports.