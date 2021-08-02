70% of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

In early May, President Joe Biden unveiled the country's vaccination goal of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. It took a month longer than planned, but the U.S. reached the goal Aug. 2, Cyrus Shahpar, MD, the White House's COVID-19 data director, announced via Twitter.

The seven-day average of newly vaccinated Americans is the highest it's been since July 4, according to Dr. Shahpar.

As of Aug. 2, 191,818,585 Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 164,919,666 Americans had been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.