Biden’s new vaccine goal: 70% of adults getting at least one dose by July 4

President Joe Biden on May 4 unveiled the country's newest vaccination goal: 70 percent of adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 160 million fully vaccinated adults by July 4.

The federal government's vaccine efforts will now focus on making COVID-19 shots as accessible as possible, with pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program starting to offer same-day and walk-in vaccinations. The U.S. will also redirect Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to facilitate more pop-up and mobile vaccination clinics.

To accomplish the new goal, the U.S. will allocate funds to community organizations, governments and healthcare providers.

How those funds are being allocated:

Nearly $250 million will go to community-based organizations to hire and mobilize workers to increase vaccine access for underserved communities through on-the-ground outreach.



More than $130 million will go to organizations working to improve vaccine education in underserved communities.



Nearly $250 million will go to state, territorial and select large city governments so they can execute strategic outreach efforts to increase vaccine uptake.



More than $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding will go to approximately 4,600 rural health clinics to support vaccine outreach in rural communities.



The Health Resources and Services Administration is providing nearly $860 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help rural healthcare providers expand their COVID-19 testing and mitigation programs to slow the spread of the virus in their communities.

