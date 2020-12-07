$523M government program rewards nursing homes that reduced COVID-19 cases, deaths

The Health Resources and Services Administration will distribute $523 million to more than 9,000 nursing homes that cut COVID-19 cases and related deaths between September and October, according to a Dec. 7 news release from the Trump administration.

Between September and October, 9,238 (69 percent) of 13,251 eligible nursing homes met the program's infection control criteria to qualify. The funding is the second of five cycles rewarding nursing homes for COVID-19 performance.

Facilities will begin receiving payments Dec. 9. The funds can be used to acquire additional personal protective equipment or for other efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Find a state-by-state breakdown of the most recent funding here. Find a list of first-round nursing home recipients here.

