Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill protecting nursing homes against COVID-19 lawsuits

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Nov. 20 passed a pandemic liability shield for nursing homes and other healthcare providers, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The bill would eliminate liability for damages or personal injury tied to COVID-19 unless gross negligence, recklessness, willful misconduct or intentional harm is shown. The protections would be retroactive and effective for the duration of an official disaster emergency. Currently, 28 states protect nursing homes from civil liability.

Gov. Tom Wolf's office didn't respond when the Inquirer asked if he would sign or veto the bill.

