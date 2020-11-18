87% of nursing home staff haven't completed COVID-19 training, CMS says

About 12.5 percent of nursing home employees nationwide have undergone a free federal training program to help combat the spread of COVID-19, CMS said Nov. 17.

In total, 125,506 employees from 7,313 nursing homes nationwide have completed the training, which includes information on infection control practices, COVID-19 screening and personal protective equipment usage.

CMS said 1,092 nursing homes nationwide have trained at least half of their staff on the protocols.

However, 87.5 percent of the roughly 1 million people employed by nursing homes in the U.S. have still not taken the training, according to the agency.

"CMS is calling on nursing homes to take action, urging them to require their staff to take this free training," the agency said.

