Nexion Health acquires 9 Texas facilities

Sykesville, Md.-based Nexion Health, has acquired nine existing healthcare and rehabilitation centers across Texas.

In total, the nine new Nexion Health facilities will care for 462 residents and employ 594 nurses and administrators. One of the nine facilities — Eagle Lake (Texas) Nursing and Rehabilitation — will be rebranded as Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, effective Dec. 1.

Nexion Health affiliates operate 43 facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

