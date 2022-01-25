7 healthcare organizations naming facilities, programs after donors

Seven healthcare organizations have honored their donors in the last couple months by naming a building or program after them:

1. Doylestown (Pa.) Health

Donor: Marvin and Dee Ann Woodall

Amount: $1 million

Name: The gift created the Marvin and Dee Ann Woodall Endowed Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery.


2. Dartmouth, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (Lebanon, N.H.)

Donor: Dorothy Byrne of the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation

Amount: $25 million

Name: The donation went toward a $50 million campaign to create the Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute.


3. MSK Cancer Center (New York City)

Donor: Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation

Amount: $100 million

Name: The gift created the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Presidential Innovation Fund.


4. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Donor: Shapell Guerin Family Foundation. Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the health system.

Amount: $100 million

Name: The pediatrics center will be named Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's.


5. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Donor: Ron Weiser, member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents

Amount: $30 million

Name: The donation will establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer.


6. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Donor: Howard R. Levine Foundation. Mr. Levine was the chair and CEO of Family Dollar in Matthews, N.C.

Amount: $25 million

Name: The signature academic building at the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine will be named the Howard R. Levine Center for Education.


7. Brown University (Providence, R.I.)

Donor: Pablo Legorreta, founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma, and his wife, Almudena

Amount: $25 million

Name: The cancer center has been renamed to the Legorreta Cancer Center.

