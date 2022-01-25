7 healthcare organizations naming facilities, programs after donors

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Seven healthcare organizations have honored their donors in the last couple months by naming a building or program after them:
Donor: Marvin and Dee Ann Woodall
Amount: $1 million
Name: The gift created the Marvin and Dee Ann Woodall Endowed Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery.
2. Dartmouth, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (Lebanon, N.H.)
Donor: Dorothy Byrne of the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation
Amount: $25 million
Name: The donation went toward a $50 million campaign to create the Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute.
3. MSK Cancer Center (New York City)
Donor: Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation
Amount: $100 million
Name: The gift created the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Presidential Innovation Fund.
4. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
Donor: Shapell Guerin Family Foundation. Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the health system.
Amount: $100 million
Name: The pediatrics center will be named Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's.
5. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Donor: Ron Weiser, member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents
Amount: $30 million
Name: The donation will establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer.
6. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
Donor: Howard R. Levine Foundation. Mr. Levine was the chair and CEO of Family Dollar in Matthews, N.C.
Amount: $25 million
Name: The signature academic building at the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine will be named the Howard R. Levine Center for Education.
7. Brown University (Providence, R.I.)
Donor: Pablo Legorreta, founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma, and his wife, Almudena
Amount: $25 million
Name: The cancer center has been renamed to the Legorreta Cancer Center.