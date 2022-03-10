27 best hospitals for patient experience in the Western US

- Small
Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Western U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.
The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.
The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."
Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 13 states that make up the West, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)
Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)
Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix
Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)
Fresno Surgical Hospital
Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)
Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)
Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
Centura Health's OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)
Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (Aurora)
Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)
St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)
Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)
VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)
Artesia General Hospital
Oregon
Santiam Hospital (Stayton)
CHI's St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)
Utah
Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)
Gunnison Valley Hospital
Park City Hospital
Washington
Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)
Pullman Regional Hospital
Wyoming
Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)