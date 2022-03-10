27 best hospitals for patient experience in the Western US

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Western U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 13 states that make up the West, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix

Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)

California

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Centura Health's OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (Aurora)

Idaho

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

Montana

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital

Oregon

Santiam Hospital (Stayton)

CHI's St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

Utah

Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)

Gunnison Valley Hospital

Park City Hospital

Washington

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Pullman Regional Hospital

Wyoming

Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)