The New Mexico hospital with a 5-star patient experience rating

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in New Mexico using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

The hospital below received a five-star patient experience summary rating.

New Mexico's top-rated hospital for patient experience:

Artesia General Hospital