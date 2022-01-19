43 top-rated hospitals for patient experience: California

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in California using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

CMS has introduced the HCAHPS summary star rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. Data was released Oct. 27 and are based on two quarters of data — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Hospitals included below received a five patient summary star rating.

Editor's note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 surveys completed are excluded from the data.

California's top-rated hospitals for patient experience:

Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willitis)

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

Adventist Health-St. Helena

Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Huntington Memorial Hospital (Pasadena)

John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus

John Muir Medical Center-Walnut Creek Campus

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Anaheim Medical Center in Orange County

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Redwood City

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Santa Rosa

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Providence St. Joseph Hospital (Orange)

Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Stanford Health Care

Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)

Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Surgical Hospital-North Valley (Yuba City)

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

UC San Diego Health-Hillcrest Medical Center

UCLA-Santa Monica Medical Center & Orthopaedic Hospital

UCSF Medical Center