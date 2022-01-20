19 top-rated hospitals for patient experience: Colorado

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in Colorado using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

CMS has introduced the HCAHPS summary star rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. Data was released Oct. 27 and are based on two quarters of data — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Hospitals included below received a five patient summary star rating.

Editor's note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 surveys completed are excluded from the data.

Colorado's top-rated hospitals for patient experience:

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Centura Health-St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)

Centura Health's OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Saint Joseph Hospital Denver

UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)

UCHealth Greeley Hospital

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

University of Colorado Hospital Authority (Aurora)

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (Aurora)

Vail Health Hospital

Valley View Hospital Association (Glenwood Springs)