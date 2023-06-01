Top 10 oncology stories of May

Here are the 10 most-read oncology stories published by Becker's in May:
- US task force changes breast cancer screening recommendation
- Some oncologists are rationing cancer drugs as shortages grow
- AI can detect pancreatic cancer 3 years before diagnosis
- 21% of oncologists left patient care in seven years: 4 notes
- 2 cancers still seeing an increase in mortality rates
- 45% of 2023 cancer deaths could be prevented: ACS
- Memorial Sloan Kettering establishes immunotherapy center with $40M gift
- Personalized pancreatic cancer vaccine shows promise in early trial
- Healthy lifestyle cuts breast cancer recurrence by nearly 40%: study
- Telehealth outperformed in-person visits for cancer care, Moffitt Cancer Center finds