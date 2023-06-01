Top 10 oncology stories of May

Here are the 10 most-read oncology stories published by Becker's in May:

  1. US task force changes breast cancer screening recommendation

  2. Some oncologists are rationing cancer drugs as shortages grow

  3. AI can detect pancreatic cancer 3 years before diagnosis

  4. 21% of oncologists left patient care in seven years: 4 notes

  5. 2 cancers still seeing an increase in mortality rates

  6. 45% of 2023 cancer deaths could be prevented: ACS

  7. Memorial Sloan Kettering establishes immunotherapy center with $40M gift

  8. Personalized pancreatic cancer vaccine shows promise in early trial

  9. Healthy lifestyle cuts breast cancer recurrence by nearly 40%: study

  10. Telehealth outperformed in-person visits for cancer care, Moffitt Cancer Center finds

