45% of 2023 cancer deaths could be prevented: ACS

An American Cancer Society report found 45 percent of U.S. cancer deaths expected this year could be attributed to avoidable risk factors.

The report, "Cancer Prevention & Early Detection: Facts & Figures 2023-2024," outlined the risk factors, preventable behaviors and access to care regarding cancer. The analysis found that smoking, alcohol use and physical inactivity went down from 2019 to 2021, but the prevalence of obesity went up and cervical cancer screenings went down in the same period.

Here are five other things to know: