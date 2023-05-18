2 cancers still seeing an increase in mortality rates

Most cancers are seeing decreased mortality rates, according to a study led by the American Cancer Society, but two in particular are rising: lung cancer in women and liver cancer in men.

The research, published May 9 in the Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention journal, looked at mortality rates for eight leading types of cancer across patients in 47 countries to determine these patterns.

Specifically, the research highlighted that the mortality rates from lung cancer in women have increased in 24 countries globally, 22 of which are in Europe. Additionally, increased mortality rates from liver cancer in men increased across 23 countries.

While researchers did not explicitly state why lung cancer could be increasing, they did note that for liver cancer, a rise in Hepatitis C infections in the U.S., increased alcohol intake and more instances of obesity and diabetes could be contributing factors.

The eight cancers researchers evaluated were breast, lung, colon and rectum, prostate, stomach, liver, cervix, and esophagus.