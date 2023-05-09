US task force changes breast cancer screening recommendation

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is lowering the age recommendation for breast cancer screening for women with an average risk.

The updated recommendations will lower the age to begin biennial screening from 50 to 40, according to an May 9 American Cancer Society news release.

"We applaud the return in USPSTF recommendations to begin screening in their 40s," said William Dahut, MD, chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society. "However, further consideration may be required as to the frequency of screening for women under age 55. Current evidence indicates that biennial screening in this population is associated with a diagnosis of more advanced disease."