Memorial Sloan Kettering establishes immunotherapy center with $40M gift

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $40 million gift from Henry Kravis in honor of his wife, Marie-Josée Kravis, vice chair of the MSK board of trustees.

The money will create The Marie-Josée Kravis Center for Cancer Immunobiology, a hub for immunotherapy research that will prioritize the full spectrum of immuno-oncology research across the institution, according to a May 22 system news release.

The center will encompass basic and translational research and the creation of novel immunodiagnostic assays. It will also establish a new model for research initiatives that span discovery research and patient care, according to the release.

