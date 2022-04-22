6 oncologists on the move 

Six oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last few weeks.

1. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health named Mark Roh, MD, chief physician executive of oncology services, the system said in an email to Becker's April 22.

2. Whoon Jong Kil, MD, a radiation oncologist, joined Williamsport, Pa.-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

3. William Dahut, MD, was named chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society.

4. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital named J. Paul Taylor, MD, PhD, scientific director and executive vice president.

5. Penn Medicine appointed Robert Vonderheide, MD, to a second five-year term as director of the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

6. Fox Chase Cancer Center, part of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, selected Elizabeth Plimack, MD, as its inaugural deputy director.