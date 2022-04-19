American Cancer Society names chief scientific officer

William Dahut, MD, has been named chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society. He will start May 16.

Dr. Dahut joins ACS from the National Cancer Institute, where he is the scientific director for clinical research, head of its prostate cancer clinical research section and clinical director. He is also a professor of medicine at Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

"Dr. Dahut is internationally recognized as an exceptional physician-scientist, cancer researcher and leader," said Karen Knudsen, PhD, the American Cancer Society's CEO. "Under his leadership, ACS-supported discovery science will be poised to further accelerate new advances in cancer prevention, detection, management and cure."

Dr. Dahut earned his medical degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.