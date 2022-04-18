St. Jude names new scientific director

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital named J. Paul Taylor, MD, PhD, scientific director and executive vice president, it said in an email to Becker's April 18.

Dr. Taylor joined St. Jude in 2008 as an associate member of the department of developmental neurobiology. He currently serves as chair of the department of cell and molecular biology and directs the Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative. Dr. Taylor will continue to lead the initiative in his new role.