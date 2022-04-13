Penn Medicine appoints cancer center director for 2nd term

Penn Medicine has appointed Robert Vonderheide, MD, to a second five-year term as director of the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Dr. Vonderheide will also continue to serve as vice president for cancer programs for the University of Pennsylvania Health System and vice dean for cancer programs in Penn's Perelman School of Medicine.

His second-term appointment follows "a highly successful tenure" during which Dr. Vonderheide oversaw 17 FDA approvals for oncology therapies led or co-led by scientists at Abramson Cancer Center, according to an April 13 news release. Dr. Vonderheide will focus his second term on further developing pathways to ensure patients across the health system have equal access to advanced care no matter where they live, including efforts to grow access to clinical trials.

Dr. Vonderheide earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston and completed a medical oncology fellowship at Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

