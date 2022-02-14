5 recent cancer study findings

Recent cancer research has findings on cancer trends among African Americans and the impact of COVID-19 on cancer research.

Here are five oncology-related studies reported by Becker's since Feb. 2, starting with the most recent:

1. Breast cancer has replaced lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer death among African American women, according to a report published Feb. 10 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

2. Nearly 10 million cancer screenings were delayed in the U.S. from January to July 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an American Association of Cancer Research report published Feb. 9 found.

3. Current tests for HER2 breast cancer may cause misassignment in treatment types, driving a need to create a new test, a Yale Cancer Center study published Feb. 3 in JAMA Oncology found.

4. Two early recipients of CAR T-cell therapy — who had chronic lymphocytic leukemia at the time of treatment — remain cancer-free a decade later, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia reported Feb. 2.

5. About 39 percent of oncologists reported they have been named in a malpractice suit at some point in their career, according to Medscape's 2021 Oncology Malpractice Report published Jan. 31.