Breast cancer now leading cause of cancer deaths for African American women 

Breast cancer has replaced lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer death among African American women, according to a report published Feb. 10 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

The findings were published as part of the American Cancer Society's "Cancer Facts and Figures for African American/Black People 2022-2024."

Key findings: 

  • In 2022, there will be about 224,080 new cancer cases and 73,680 cancer deaths among Black people in the United States. 

  • During the most recent five-year period, Black men had a 6 percent higher incidence rate of cancer but 19 percent higher mortality than White men overall. 

  • Black women have an 8 percent lower incidence rate of cancer than White women but a 12 percent higher mortality rate.

Read the full report here.

