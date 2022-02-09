COVID-19's impact on cancer research, care: 6 report findings 

Nearly 10 million cancer screenings were delayed in the U.S. from January to July 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an American Association of Cancer Research report published Feb. 9 found.

The "AACR Report on the Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Research and Patient Care" presents current evidence on the burden of COVID-19 among cancer patients and researchers while highlighting the challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic in cancer research and patient care.

Six findings: