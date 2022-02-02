Oncologists respond to 2021 malpractice survey: 5 findings

About 39 percent of oncologists reported they have been named in a malpractice suit at some point in their career, according to Medscape's 2021 Oncology Malpractice Report published Jan. 31.

Medscape collected survey responses from more than 4,300 U.S. physicians in 29 specialties between May and August 2021 on their experiences with malpractice suits. One hundred six of respondents were oncologists.

Five survey findings from oncologists' responses:

1. About 39 percent of oncologists reported being named in a malpractice lawsuit, compared to 51 percent of physicians overall. Of the oncologists who said they'd been named in a suit, 33 percent said other parties were also named and 7 percent said they were the only person. The 39 percent figure is much lower than what was reported in 2017 and 2019, which may be due to fewer people seeking cancer care during the pandemic, according to the report.

2. Complications from treatment/surgery was the most common reason for lawsuits against oncologists in 2021, while wrongful death was the least common.

3. Of those who had malpractice suits brought against them, 64 percent of oncologists said they were "very surprised" by it.

4. Most oncologists (86 percent) with suits brought against them felt it was unwarranted.

5. Dismissal from the lawsuit before trial or settlement before trial were the most commonly reported lawsuit outcomes among oncologists.

