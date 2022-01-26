Nurses are burnt out, global shortage may worsen: 5 recent study findings

Here are findings from five studies and reports on the nursing role and workforce Becker's has covered since Dec. 29:

1. A Jan. 25 survey found 63 percent of nurse respondents said they have personally experienced an act of racism in the workplace. Click here for four more findings from the survey.

2. A Jan. 24 report found an EHR tool saved neonatal intensive care unit nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles 3.5 hours per week. The tool is an algorithm within the hospital's Epic EHR that calculates a score that displays infants' weight change from birth in an easily accessible time series visualization.

3. The world could face a shortage of 13 million nurses by 2030 without sufficient recruitment and retention efforts, a Jan. 24 report found.

4. An annual Gallup poll published Jan. 12 found Americans view nurses as the most honest and ethical professionals for the 20th year in a row.

5. Medscape's 2021 report on nurse career satisfaction, published Dec. 29, found 20 percent of respondents said they were burnt out. Click here for four more findings from the survey.