1 in 5 nurses burned out: 5 findings from Medscape's nurse career satisfaction report

Medscape's 2021 report on nurse career satisfaction, published Dec. 29, probed the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on career satisfaction, as well as nurse burnout and workplace violence against nurses.

The report is based on a poll of 10,788 nurses conducted over the summer of 2021. Responses came from a range of nursing positions, including LPNs, RNs and APRNs, a group that included nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, clinical nurse specialists, and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

Five findings:

1. At least 25 percent of respondents in each position category said the pandemic decreased their satisfaction with being a nurse, with nurse midwives (41 percent) and RNs (40 percent) most likely to report this.

2. In each nursing position category, at least 20 percent of respondents reported currently being very burned out or burned out, the two highest levels of the response options. RNs and LPNs reported the highest levels of burnout at 35 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

3. Overall, 31 percent of respondents said they had experienced emotional abuse in the last year. When asked about the source of emotional abuse, managers/administrators were the most commonly cited. Of those who reported experiencing emotional abuse, about 62 percent of clinical nurse specialists said they experienced it from a manager/administrator, followed by 55 percent of LPNs.

4. Among RNs and LPNs, helping people/making a difference was the most commonly selected response when asked about the most rewarding aspect of their jobs.

5. On the other hand, LPNs and RNs selected administration/workplace politics as the least satisfying aspect of their jobs.

