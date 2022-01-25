63% of nurses have experienced racism in the workplace, survey finds

Racism is a substantial problem within nursing, with more than half of nurses reporting they have personally experienced a racist act in the workplace, according to a survey released Jan. 25 by the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing.

The survey examined responses from 5,623 nurses and was administered Oct. 7-31, 2021.

Five survey findings:

1. Sixty-three percent of survey respondents said they have personally experienced an act of racism, with the transgressors being a peer (66 percent), patient (63 percent), or manager or supervisor (60 percent).

2. Fifty-six percent of survey respondents said racism in the workplace has negatively affected their professional well-being.

3. Fifty-seven percent of nurses surveyed said they have challenged racism in the workplace, but 64 percent said their efforts did not result in change.

4. Seventy-five percent of survey respondents said they have witnessed racism in the workplace.

5. Many surveyed nurses of color reported personally experiencing racism in the workplace:

Black nurses – 92 percent

Asian nurses – 73 percent

Hispanic nurses – 69 percent

To learn more about the survey, click here.