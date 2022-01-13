Nurses: The most trusted US professionals 20th year in a row

Americans said nurses are the most honest and ethical professionals for the 20th consecutive year, according to an annual Gallup poll.

Eighty-one percent of poll respondents said nurses have "high" or "very high" ethics and honesty. This is compared to last year, when a record-high 89 percent of respondents gave nurses a "high" or "very high" honesty and ethics score.

Physicians came in second, with 67 percent of respondents ranking them as having high ethics and honesty. Grade-school teachers (64 percent), pharmacists (63 percent) and military officers (61 percent) round out the top five most revered professions.