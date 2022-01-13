Nurses: The most trusted US professionals 20th year in a row

Gabrielle Masson - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Americans said nurses are the most honest and ethical professionals for the 20th consecutive year, according to an annual Gallup poll

Eighty-one percent of poll respondents said nurses have "high" or "very high" ethics and honesty. This is compared to last year, when a record-high 89 percent of respondents gave nurses a "high" or "very high" honesty and ethics score. 

Physicians came in second, with 67 percent of respondents ranking them as having high ethics and honesty. Grade-school teachers (64 percent), pharmacists (63 percent) and military officers (61 percent) round out the top five most revered professions.  

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars