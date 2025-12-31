33 hospitals with 6+ Magnet designations

Of the 650 U.S. hospitals designated as “Magnet” hospitals for nursing excellence, about 5% have earned the recognition more than six times.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center awards Magnet recognition to hospitals based on their quality of patient care and nursing excellence. As of Dec. 31, 33 hospitals have received six or more Magnet designations — representing just 0.54% of the nation’s 6,093 hospitals.
Since mid-2025, five hospitals have earned their sixth Magnet designation: St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga., St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho, Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, N.J., Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa., and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Below are the 33 hospitals that have received this honor six or more times:
Alabama
UAB Hospital (Birmingham)
California
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Colorado
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)
Connecticut
Middlesex Health (Middletown)
Florida
Baptist Health Baptist Hospital of Miami
Georgia
Candler Hospital (Savannah)
Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Atlanta)
St. Joseph’s Hospital (Savannah)
Idaho
St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center
Illinois
Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Rochester
Missouri
Children’s Mercy Kansas City
New Jersey
Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center (Freehold)
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)
Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)
Morristown Medical Center
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)
Saint Peter’s University Hospital (New Brunswick)
St. Joseph’s University Medical Center (Paterson)
Oregon
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)
Pennsylvania
Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia)
Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown)
Rhode Island
The Miriam Hospital (Providence)
South Dakota
Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls)
Texas
Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston)
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
Vermont
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)
Washington
University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)
Wisconsin
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center (Milwaukee)