33 hospitals with 6+ Magnet designations

Of the 650 U.S. hospitals designated as “Magnet” hospitals for nursing excellence, about 5% have earned the recognition more than six times.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center awards Magnet recognition to hospitals based on their quality of patient care and nursing excellence. As of Dec. 31, 33 hospitals have received six or more Magnet designations — representing just 0.54% of the nation’s 6,093 hospitals.

Since mid-2025, five hospitals have earned their sixth Magnet designation: St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga., St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho, Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, N.J., Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa., and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Below are the 33 hospitals that have received this honor six or more times:

Alabama

UAB Hospital (Birmingham)

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Colorado

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

Connecticut

Middlesex Health (Middletown)

Florida

Baptist Health Baptist Hospital of Miami

Georgia

Candler Hospital (Savannah)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Atlanta)

St. Joseph’s Hospital (Savannah)

Idaho

St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center

Illinois

Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Rochester

Missouri

Children’s Mercy Kansas City

New Jersey

Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center (Freehold)

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

Morristown Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Saint Peter’s University Hospital (New Brunswick)

St. Joseph’s University Medical Center (Paterson)

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia)

Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown)

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls)

Texas

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston)

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Vermont

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center (Milwaukee)