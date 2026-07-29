10 states with most measles cases in 2026

The U.S. has confirmed 2,318 measles cases as of July 23, already ahead of the 2,289 cases reported in the full 2025 calendar year, CDC data shows.

Ninety-three percent of this year’s cases are tied to an outbreak, and 35 new outbreaks have been reported in 2026 alone. In addition, 93% of cases involve people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

South Carolina (+337), Utah (+333), Virginia (+170), Florida (+133) and Pennsylvania (+118) have seen the largest case count increases year over year. Meanwhile, Texas and Arizona, the two largest outbreak states in 2025, both saw sharp declines: Texas dropped from 803 cases to 188, and Arizona from 222 to 108.

The 10 states with the most measles cases so far in 2026, along with their 2025 totals for comparison:

South Carolina — 670 (333 in 2025) Utah — 522 (189 in 2025) Texas — 188 (803 in 2025) Virginia — 176 (6 in 2025) Florida — 141 (8 in 2025) Pennsylvania — 134 (16 in 2025) Arizona — 108 (222 in 2025) California — 48 (26 in 2025) Washington — 45 (11 in 2025) North Dakota — 38 (36 in 2025)

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.