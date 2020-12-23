Nurses: The most trusted professionals in America

Americans rated nurses as the most honest and ethical professionals for the 19th consecutive year, according to an annual Gallup poll.

A record high 89 percent of respondents gave nurses a "high" or "very high" honesty and ethics score, marking a four percentage point increase from last year's poll. Medical doctors are the second highest-rated professionals, with a 77 percent rating.

"Nurses have been tested in every way imaginable during 2020," said Ernest Grant, RN, PhD, president of the American Nurses Association. "The world watched as nurses lost numerous patients and colleagues to a highly communicable, deadly virus while trying to protect and preserve their communities with limited resources and support. Therefore, nurses are undoubtedly deserving of the public's unwavering trust."

Grade-school teachers are the third highest-rated professionals, with a 75 percent honesty and ethics score. Pharmacists are fourth with a score of 71 percent.

To view the full results, click here.

